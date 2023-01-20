Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 20, 2022: Rates rise

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thursday's 30-year mortgage average reversed much of the decline it registered the previous day, rising 12 basis points to 6.37%. Wednesday's 6.25% reading was the first time the average had dipped below 6.40% since mid-September. The average is currently 1.21% cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year average rose only slightly Thursday, tacking on a minor four basis points. Now reading 5.39%, the 15-year average is 1.64 percentage points below its October high of 7.03%, its most expensive level in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile remained flat Thursday, holding at 5.40%. Compared to its own October peak, the Jumbo 30-year average is now seven-eighths of a percentage point below that 12-year high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates Thursday. The 30-year refi average gained 13 basis points while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year refi averages both marched in place. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 34 basis points pricier than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.