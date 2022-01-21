National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.77% 3.89% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.66% 3.90% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.58% 3.67% 15-Year Fixed 2.99% 3.09% 5/1 ARM 3.28% 3.81%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After climbing by double digits for the first half of the week, mortgage rates edged slightly lower Thursday. The 30-year fixed-rate average shed five basis points to end at 3.77%, which is 38 basis points more expensive than its top average of 2021, and matches its highest level since March 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have followed a similar path this year, with the average declining four points Thursday and taking it back below the 3-percent threshold. Like the 30-year average, the 15-year average is the highest we've seen since spring 2020.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year rate had shown fewer dramatic surges this year, and was still sitting under last year's high-water mark as recently as Friday. But despite yesterday's drop by five points, its surge earlier this week has the Jumbo 30-year average more than a tenth of a percentage point above its 2021 high of 3.47%.

Compare that to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows. Today's rates are substantially higher, with the 30-year average 88 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 78 and 52 points, respectively.

Refinance rates for 30-year and 15-year loans behaved similarly Thursday, each losing five basis points, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance rate held steady. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have moved well above their 2021 highs, though the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still cheaper. Thursday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 9 to 12 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.