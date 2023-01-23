Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 23, 2022: Rates waver

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average inched up a minor two basis points Friday, ending the week at 6.39%. That's just four basis points lower than where it landed the previous Friday. Midweek, the average had dipped to 6.25%, its first reading below 6.40% since mid-September. Friday's average is 1.19% cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans showed more dramatic movement Friday. Declining a full eighth of a percentage point, the 15-year average is down to 5.26%, its lowest point in over four months. The 15-year average is currently 1.77 percentage points below its October high of 7.03%, its most expensive level in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates remained flat for a second day Friday, holding at 5.40%. Compared to its own October peak, the current Jumbo 30-year average is seven-eighths of a percentage point below its 12-year high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates showed only modest movement Friday. The 30-year refi average subtracted five basis points, while the 15-year average shed three points and the Jumbo 30-year average marked time. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 27 basis points pricier than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.