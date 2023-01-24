Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 24, 2022: Rates edge up

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans moved 12 basis points higher Monday, raising the flagship average to 6.51%. It's the first reading above 6.5% since January 11, with the average dipping as low as 6.25% last week, notching a four-month low. Monday's average is 1.07% under October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year average climbed more boldly, adding almost a quarter of a point Monday. The increase of 23 basis points takes the average from Friday's 5.26%, its lowest point in over four months, to 5.49%. Still, the 15-year average sits 1.54 percentage points below its October high of 7.03%, its most expensive level in 15 years.

After holding steady for two days, Jumbo 30-year rates moved higher Monday. Taking on an eighth of a percentage point, the Jumbo 30-year average is up to 5.52%. Compared to its own October peak, the current average is three-quarters of a percentage point below its 12-year high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates also jumped Monday, but slightly differently from new purchase rates for 30-year and 15-year loans. The 30-year refi average spiked 20 basis points, while the 15-year average added just eight points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average added an eighth of a point, in line with new purchase rates. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 35 basis points pricier than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.