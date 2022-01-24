National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.77% 3.89% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.67% 3.88% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.53% 3.55% 15-Year Fixed 3.00% 3.10% 5/1 ARM 3.20% 3.73%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After climbing by double digits for the first half of the week, mortgage rates wavered to end the week. The 30-year fixed-rate held steady at 3.77%, which is not only 38 basis points more expensive than its top average of 2021, but is the highest level we've seen since March 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have followed a similar path this year, with the average gaining one point Friday to bring it back to the 3-percent threshold. Like the 30-year average, the 15-year average is the highest we've seen since spring 2020.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year rate had shown fewer dramatic surges this year, and was still sitting under 2021's high-water mark a week ago. It now is slightly higher, after netting a three-point gain last week to 3.53%.

Compare that to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows. Today's rates are substantially higher, with the 30-year average 88 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 79 and 47 points, respectively.

Refinance rates for 30-year and 15-year loans behaved similarly Friday, with the 30-year average rising one point and the 15-year dropping a point. In contrast, the Jumbo 30-year refinance average plunged an eighth of a percentage point Friday. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have moved well above their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still cheaper. Friday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 2 to 11 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.