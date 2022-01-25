National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.74% 3.86% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.65% 3.88% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.51% 3.55% 15-Year Fixed 2.93% 3.05% 5/1 ARM 2.53% 2.82%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After climbing by double digits during the first half of last week, mortgage rates have since given up ground. The 30-year fixed-rate average shed three basis Monday to 3.74%, though that's still 35 basis points more expensive than its top average of 2021, as well as the highest level we've seen since spring 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path this year, though they dipped more substantially Monday, losing seven points to move back under the 3-percent threshold. Still, the 15-year average is also the highest we've seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year average has shown fewer dramatic surges this year, and is still sitting close to last year's high-water mark. The average dropped two points Monday to 3.51%, which is just above 2021's high of 3.47%.

Compare that to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows. Today's rates are substantially higher, with the 30-year average 85 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 72 and 45 points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved roughly similarly Monday, with the 30-year average shedding two points, the 15-year declining five points, and Jumbo 30-year rates remaining flat. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have moved substantially above their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still almost a quarter of a percentage point cheaper. Friday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 4 to 12 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.