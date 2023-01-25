Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 25, 2022: Rates steady

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After Monday crossing back over the 6.5% mark for the first time in two weeks, 30-year rates eased just under the threshold Tuesday. The flagship average shed two basis points to lower to 6.49%. That's above last week's four-month low of 6.25%, but is still 1.09% cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year average was meanwhile flat Tuesday, holding at 5.49%. That's almost a quarter point above Friday's 5.26%, the average's lowest point in over four months. Rates on 15-year loans are currently more than 1.5 percentage points below the 7.03% high they notched in October, a high-water mark since 2007.

Jumbo 30-year rates also remained steady Tuesday. Holding at 5.52%, the current average is three-quarters of a percentage point below its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates showed slightly little more movement Tuesday, with the 30-year refi average shedding a larger six basis points, and the 15-year refi average climbing five basis points. Refinancing rates on Jumbo 30-year loans were essentially flat with just a single-point rise on average. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 31 basis points pricier than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.