Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 26, 2022: Rates dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages dipped nine basis points on average Wednesday. Currently at 6.40%, the 30-year average has been wavering within a quarter-point range since January 10, including last week's four-month low of 6.25%. Rates on 30-year loans are currently 1.18% cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans also declined Wednesday, subtracting 13 basis points to land at 5.36%, which sits a tenth of a point above Friday's four-month low average of 5.26%. Rates on 15-year loans are currently 1.67% lower than the 7.03% peak they also notched in October, a high point since 2007.

Wednesday's Jumbo 30-year rates similarly dropped an eighth of a percentage point. Now at 5.40%, the current average is seven-eighths of a percentage point below its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates on 30-year loans dipped more notably than new purchase rates Wednesday, shedding a bolder 18 basis points, while the 15-year refi average dropped ten points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average, 14 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 22 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.