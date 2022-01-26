National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.73% 3.85% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.63% 3.86% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.51% 3.55% 15-Year Fixed 2.91% 3.03% 5/1 ARM 2.56% 2.85%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After climbing by double digits early last week, mortgage rates have since given up ground. The 30-year fixed-rate average shed another basis point Tuesday to 3.73%, which is now almost a tenth of a percentage point below last week's high-water mark of 3.82%. Still, Tuesday's average is 34 points more expensive than the highest average seen in 2021, and is the highest reading since spring 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path this year, with that average dipping two points Tuesday to fall further under the 3-percent threshold. But like 30-year rates, the 15-year average is still the highest we've seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year average has shown fewer dramatic surges this year, and is still sitting close to last year's high-water mark. The average held steady Tuesday at 3.51%, which is marginally above 2021's high of 3.47%.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows, today's rates are substantially higher. In fact, the 30-year average is 84 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 70 and 45 points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Tuesday, with the 30-year average shedding one point, the 15-year declining two points, and the Jumbo 30-year average remaining flat. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have this year moved substantially above their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still almost a quarter of a percentage point cheaper. Friday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 4 to 12 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.