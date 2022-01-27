National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.72% 3.83% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.62% 3.80% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.52% 3.55% 15-Year Fixed 2.92% 3.03% 5/1 ARM 2.56% 2.85%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After climbing by double digits early last week, mortgage rates have since given up ground. The 30-year fixed-rate average shed another basis point Wednesday to 3.72%, which is a tenth of a percentage point under last week's high-water mark. Still, yesterday's average is not only 33 points more expensive than the highest average seen in 2021, but is the highest reading since spring 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path in 2022, though that average gained a point Wednesday to 2.92%. Like 30-year rates, the current 15-year average is the highest we've seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates have shown fewer dramatic surges this year, and are still sitting close to last year's top average. Rates inched up one point Wednesday to 3.52%, which is marginally above 2021's high of 3.47%.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows, today's rates are substantially higher. In fact, the 30-year average is 83 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 71 and 46 points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Wednesday, with the 30-year average declining two basis points, and the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year refinance averages remaining flat. Like new purchase rates, 30-year and 15-year refinance rates have this year moved substantially above their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still almost a quarter of a percentage point cheaper. Friday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 3 to 11 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.