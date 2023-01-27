Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 27, 2022: Rates steady

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thursday's 30-year mortgage average edged down by a minor two basis points, lowering to 6.38%. The average has bobbed around between 6.25% and 6.51% since January 10, with last week's 6.25% average setting a four-month low. Rates on 30-year loans are currently 1.2% cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year mortgages also dipped minimally. Giving up three basis points, the 15-year average of 5.33% sits slightly above Friday's four-month low of 5.26%. Rates on 15-year loans are currently 1.7% lower than the 7.03% peak they also notched in October, a high point since 2007.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile marched in place Thursday, holding at 5.40%. The current average is seven-eighths of a percentage point below its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates Thursday, with the 30-year refi average subtracting just four basis points, the 15-year refi average five points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates remaining flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 20 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.