National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.83% 3.95% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.75% 3.96% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.63% 3.67% 15-Year Fixed 3.02% 3.13% 5/1 ARM 2.64% 2.93%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates have been on a tear in 2022, climbing last week to their highest levels since early in the pandemic. Though they had eased off that peak over the last several days, Thursday saw the 30-year average jump 11 points to a new YTD high. At 3.83%, the flagship average is now 44 points more expensive than the top average of 2021, and is the highest reading since March 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path in the new year, gaining 10 points Thursday to reach 3.02%. Like 30-year rates, the current 15-year average is at a level not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Though Jumbo 30-year rates have shown fewer dramatic surges this year, they are starting to catch up, rising 11 points Thursday to 3.63%. Their high-water mark of 2021 was 3.47%.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip sank most averages to five-month lows, today's rates are substantially higher. In fact, the 30-year average is 94 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 81 and 57 points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Wednesday, with the 30-year and Jumbo 30-year averages jumping 12 basis points, and the 15-year refinance average rising 10 points. Like new purchase rates, 30-year and 15-year refinance rates have this year moved substantially above their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still about an eighth of a percentage point cheaper. Friday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 4 to 12 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.