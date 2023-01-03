National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average sank almost two-tenths of a percentage point Friday. But since that followed a five-day ascent of 63 basis points, the flagship average is still elevated at 6.99%. In mid-October, the 30-year average hit a 20-year high of 7.58%.

In contrast, the 15-year average climbed Friday, adding five basis points to end the week at 6.21%. The 15-year average is still sitting well under its fall peak of 7.03%, which was its highest reading since 2007.

Jumbo 30-year rates were steady for a second day Friday. Holding at 6.02%, the Jumbo average is just a quarter point below its October high of 6.27%, a level not seen since 2010.

Refinancing rates for 30-year and 15-year loans moved differently Friday from new loans. Compared to the 30-year new purchase rate's large decline, the 30-year refi average added five basis points. And the 15-year refi average spiked 21 basis points. Jumbo 30-year refi rates remained flat like their new purchase counterparts. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 51 basis points more expensive than new purchase 30-year loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.