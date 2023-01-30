Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 30, 2022: Rates waver

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Friday saw 30-year mortgage rates climb a minor four basis points, raising the flagship average to 6.42%. Rates have been in a narrow yo-yo pattern since January 10, with daily averages ranging between 6.25% and 6.51%, with 6.25% being a four-month low. Rates on 30-year loans are currently 1.16% cheaper than the 7.58% average notched in October, a 20-year high.

The 15-year mortgage average rose a bolder 11 basis points Friday. Now averaging 5.44%, 15-year rates sit moderately above the recent four-month low of 5.26%. But current 15-year rates are still almost 1.6% below their October peak of 7.03%, the highest average since 2007.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile marked time for a second day Friday, holding at 5.40%. The current average is seven-eighths of a percentage point lower than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Friday's refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average gaining an identical four basis points, the 15-year refi average climbing 15 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates again remaining flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 20 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.