Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 31, 2022: Rates flat

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages edged up a single basis point Monday, nudging the flagship average to 6.43%. For the last four days, rates have bobbed around the 6.4% mark, and since January 10, have moved between 6.25% and 6.51%. Rates on 30-year loans are currently 1.15% lower than the 7.58% average notched in October, a 20-year high.

Monday's 15-year average climbed a bit more, but by a modest four basis points. The current 15-year average of 5.48% is more than 1.5% below its October peak of 7.03%, its highest average since 2007.

After remaining flat for two days, Jumbo 30-year rates rose an eighth of a percentage point Monday. The new average of 5.52% is three-quarters of a point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates moved almost identically to new purchase rates Monday, with the 30-year refi average holding steady, the 15-year refi average climbing a minor three basis points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates rising an eighth of a point. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 19 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.