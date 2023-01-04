Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 4, 2022: Rates retreat

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average has given up a third of a percentage point since touching 7.17% last Thursday. Tuesday's decline of 15 basis points lowers the average to 6.84%, which is now about three-quarters of a point below October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans similarly dropped, with the Tuesday average shedding 14 basis points. Now at 6.07%, the 15-year average is sitting well under its 7.03% high-water mark this fall, which was its highest level in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates also moved downward Tuesday, by a similar 12 basis points. The Jumbo 30-year average of 5.90% is now 37 basis points cheaper than its October high of 6.27%, a level not seen since 2010.

Tuesday's refinancing rates for 30-year and Jumbo 30-year loans moved similarly to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average shedding 14 basis points and the Jumbo 30-year average, 13 points. The 15-year refi average meanwhile edged down a minor four basis points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 52 basis points more expensive than new purchase 30-year loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.