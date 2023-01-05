Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 5, 2022: Rates fall further

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thirty-year mortgage rates saw another day of decline Wednesday. The flagship average gave up 12 basis points, following a drop of 33 basis points the previous two days. The average is now down to 6.72% after touching 7.17% less than a week ago. The average is currently 86 basis points cheaper than the 20-year high of 7.58% that was notched in October.

The 15-year average also dropped Wednesday, but by a modest four basis points to 6.03%. However, that takes the current 15-year average a full point below its fall peak of 7.03%, which was its highest level in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile marched in place Wednesday, holding at 5.90%. That average is only about a third of a percentage point under its October high of 6.27%, a level not seen since 2010.

Refinancing rates for 30-year and 15-year loans moved somewhat differently Wednesday from their new purchase counterparts. The 30-year refi average dipped only six basis points while the 15-year refi average plunged 21 points. The Jumbo 30-year average was flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 58 basis points more expensive than new purchase 30-year loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.