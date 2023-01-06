Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 6, 2022: Rates jump

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans surged 27 basis points Thursday, returning the 30-year average to 6.99% after a major decline that began last week. The flagship average now sits about six-tenths of a point under October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Thursday's 15-year average also jumped, but by a lesser 15 basis points. Now at 6.18%, the 15-year average is 85 basis points cheaper than its fall peak of 7.03%, which was its highest level since 2007.

Jumbo 30-year rates marked time for a second day Thursday, holding again at 5.90%. That average is only about a third of a percentage point below its October high of 6.27%, a level not previously seen in 12 years.

Refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly to new purchase rates Thursday. The 30-year refi average climbed 15 basis points and the 15-year average, 14 points, while Jumbo 30-year refi rates were again flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 46 basis points more expensive than new purchase 30-year loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.