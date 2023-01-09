Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 9, 2022: Rates seesaw

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thursday and Friday saw a one-for-one seesaw in 30-year mortgage rates. The average surged 27 basis points Thursday and then subtracted those same 27 points Friday. Ending the week at 6.72%, the average is currently 86 points cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans also plunged Friday, by 22 basis points to bring the average back below 6%. Now sitting at 5.96%, the 15-year average is more than a full percentage point lower than its fall peak of 7.03%, which was its highest level since 2007.

The Jumbo 30-year average meanwhile dropped a lesser eighth of a point, falling to 5.77%. Friday's average is now a half percentage point below its October high of 6.27%, a level not previously seen in 12 years.

Friday's refinancing rates also moved downward but not quite as dramatically as new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average gave up 17 basis points, the 15-year average declined 11 points, and the Jumbo 30-year refi average lost 12 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 56 basis points more expensive than new purchase 30-year loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.