National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages added a third daily climb Friday, edging up four basis points to build a 41-point increase since Tuesday. Though the average had tumbled almost a half percentage point early last week, the latest upward march has brought rates back near the 6% mark, averaging 5.94%. Still, rates are notably below where they reached four weeks ago, when they notched a 14-year peak of 6.38%.

Rates on 15-year loans moved more dramatically higher Friday, jumping 19 basis points to average 5.08%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates reached their highest level since 2008 in mid-June, when they touched 5.41%.

Jumbo 30-year rates were also on the rise. After holding steady for much of last week, the Jumbo 30-year average gained an eighth of a percentage point Friday to reach 5.07%. That marks a return to 5% territory after sitting below that threshold since early June.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates have since skyrocketed, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.

Rates on refinancing loans moved mostly similarly Friday, with the 30-year refi average adding a modest three basis points while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year refi averages climbed a bold 12 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 34 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.