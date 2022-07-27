National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages continued their bobbing pattern of the last several days, this time declining 12 basis points to a Tuesday average of 5.61%. It's the lowest average we've seen since the first week of July, and is more than three-quarters of a percentage point below the 14-year peak of 6.38% registered six weeks ago.

Rates on 15-year loans dipped similarly Tuesday, shedding 14 basis points to fall further below the 5% threshold and land at 4.84%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates registered their highest level since 2008 in mid-June, when they touched 5.41%.

The decline in Jumbo 30-year rates was on also on par, giving up 12 basis points to descend to 4.82%. Jumbo 30-year rates had been bobbing above and below 5% for most of June and July.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates have since skyrocketed, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, 15-year, and Jumbo 30-year loans were all down a similar amount Tuesday, with declines of 13 to 14 basis points for each average. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 36 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.