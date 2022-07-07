National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Wednesday's 30-year average was slightly up, though it was a small climb compared to the slide of the previous three days, when rates declined almost half a percentage point after again breaching 6% last week. Wednesday saw the average rise eight basis points to 5.61%. That's still dramatically below the 14-year peak of 6.38% registered just three weeks ago.

Rates on 15-year loans have experienced a similar trajectory over the past week, but remained almost flat Wednesday. Rising a single basis point, the 15-year average is now 4.75%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates reached their highest level since 2008 about three weeks ago, when they touched 5.41%.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year average marked time for a second consecutive day, holding at 4.94%. Until last Friday, Jumbo 30-year rates had been averaging above 5% since early June.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates have since skyrocketed, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.

Rates on refinancing loans moved somewhat similarly Wednesday, with the 30-year refi average climbing four basis points while the 15-year average added six points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average held steady for a second day. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 31 points more expensive than new purchase loans.