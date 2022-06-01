National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average is back on the upswing, after four days of dips took the average to its lowest point since April 4. Tuesday saw 30-year rates jump 14 basis points to 5.37%, though that's still well below the 13-year high of 5.76% that it reached on May 2.

The 15-year average notched a more dramatic bump of 22 points, climbing to 4.60%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates registered their highest level since 2009 in early May. But Tuesday's average now sits far below that 5.16% high.



Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates rose about an eighth of a percentage point Tuesday, hitting 4.69%. Unlike conventional 30-year and 15-year rates, this year's Jumbo 30-year peak never surpassed the April 2020 spike it experienced early in the pandemic.

Until early May, all three averages had skyrocketed since last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. At its peak this year, the 30-year average had risen an eye-popping 2.87 percentage points above its August 2021 low point of 2.89%.

Even given the recent pullback, 30-year rates are still 2.48 percentage points higher than last summer's trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are 2.39 and 1.63 percentage points higher, respectively.

Refinance rates bolted even more boldly Tuesday, with the 30-year refi average adding 16 basis points, the 15-year average gaining 34 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates marching up 13 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 52 points more expensive than new purchase loans.