National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thursday's jump in 30-year rates was outdone by Friday's bigger spike, and now Monday has overshadowed both with an even more dramatic punch, raising the average by 31 basis points. Now at 6.23%, the current average is almost a half percentage point above the 5.76% peak registered May 2, and is the average's highest mark since November 2008.

Rates on 15-year loans climbed similarly Monday, gaining 34 basis points to 5.28%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates recently reached their highest level in 13 years at the start of May, but today's surge has taken them above that 5.16% high.

Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates rose a quarter percentage point Monday, landing at 5.32%. It's the first time the Jumbo 30-year average has exceed 5% since 2011.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage averages had skyrocketed through early May, but then eased lower for the remainder of the month. Now June has taken the 30-year average an eye-popping 3.34 percentage points above its August 2021 low point of 2.89%.

For their part, the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are currently 3.07 and 2.26 percentage points higher, respectively, than their August valleys.

Monday's refinancing averages moved almost identically, with the 30-year refi average climbing 32 points, the 15-year average 38 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates rising 25 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently four to 35 points more expensive than new purchase loans.