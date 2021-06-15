Averages on 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate loans rose Monday, bringing them back to their mid-range of the last eight weeks. Meanwhile, 30-year jumbo averages are just a shade above their 45-day low.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|3.11%
|3.30%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|2.95%
|3.12%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.26%
|3.53%
|15-Year Fixed
|2.34%
|2.57%
|5/1 ARM
|2.73%
|2.98%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Average rates on 30-year conventional mortgages rose four basis points Monday, bringing them to 3.11%. That puts them in the middle of their 45-day range, which stretches from 3.02% to 3.18%.
Rates also rose on 15-year fixed loans, moving up to 2.95%. Their low of the last eight weeks is 2.86%.
After hitting a 45-day low of 3.25% Friday, 30-year jumbo loan averages climbed just a basis point to 3.26%.
Averages for refinance loans were 17 to 27 basis points higher than new purchase rates on fixed-rate loans, while 5/1 ARM refinancing carried a 25-basis point premium over new purchase rates yesterday.
Important:
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|3.11%
|+0.04
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|2.95%
|+0.05
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|2.98%
|+0.06
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.26%
|+0.01
|20-Year Fixed
|2.90%
|+0.03
|15-Year Fixed
|2.34%
|+0.05
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|2.89%
|+0.02
|10-Year Fixed
|2.20%
|+0.05
|10/1 ARM
|2.78%
|+0.04
|10/6 ARM
|3.14%
|-0.17
|7/1 ARM
|3.25%
|+0.10
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|2.19%
|No Change
|7/6 ARM
|2.89%
|+0.24
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|2.51%
|No Change
|5/1 ARM
|2.73%
|-0.04
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|2.07%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|3.28%
|+0.15
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|2.44%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinancing
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|3.30%
|+0.04
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|3.12%
|+0.06
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|3.22%
|+0.08
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.53%
|+0.01
|20-Year Fixed
|3.19%
|+0.06
|15-Year Fixed
|2.57%
|+0.03
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|3.11%
|+0.06
|10-Year Fixed
|2.48%
|+0.08
|10/1 ARM
|3.03%
|+0.05
|10/6 ARM
|4.30%
|+0.05
|7/1 ARM
|3.77%
|+0.07
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|2.56%
|-0.03
|7/6 ARM
|3.77%
|+0.18
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|2.77%
|No Change
|5/1 ARM
|2.98%
|No Change
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|2.41%
|+0.07
|5/6 ARM
|4.29%
|+0.07
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|2.71%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, as well as individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors have kept the mortgage market relatively low for the last two months. Among those factors are the Federal Reserve’s April 28 guidance to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to continue buying government-backed mortgages at their current volume. Though there had been speculation about whether the Fed would recommend pulling back on mortgage buying, it instead announced staying the course. The Fed's next guidance will be announced June 16.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700-760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700-760.