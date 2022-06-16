National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates were mixed Wednesday, but 30-year rates were among the decliners, finally ending a two-week surge that has taken the average markedly above the 6% threshold. Dropping seven basis points, the 30-year average is now up at 6.31%, which is still in the average's highest range since November 2008.

The 15-year average moved only a single point Wednesday, inching up to 5.42%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates reached a 13-year peak at the start of May, but the recent surge has taken them well above that 5.16% high.

Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates rose a bold eighth of a percentage point to 5.44%. Until last week, the Jumbo 30-year average hadn't exceed 5% since 2011.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage averages had skyrocketed through early May, but then eased lower for the remainder of the month. Now June has spiked the 30-year average an eye-popping 3.42 percentage points above its August 2021 low point of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are currently 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their August valleys.

Monday's refinancing averages moved similarly Wednesday, with the 30-year refi average shedding three basis points while the 15-year average added two points and the Jumbo 30-year average climbed 13 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 49 points more expensive than new purchase loans.