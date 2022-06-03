National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average tacked on another small gain Thursday, rising two more basis points to 5.44%. That's a combined 21-point climb since Monday. But given the pullback over much of last month, the average currently sits about a third of a percentage point below the 13-year high of 5.76% that it notched May 2.

The 15-year average meanwhile moved the other way, shedding five basis points Thursday to 4.61%. As with 30-year loans, early May saw 15-year rates registering their highest level since 2009. But Thursday's average is more than half a percentage point below that 5.16% high.



Jumbo 30-year rates jumped higher Thursday, bolting to 4.82%. Unlike conventional 30-year and 15-year rates, this year's Jumbo 30-year peak never surpassed the April 2020 spike it experienced early in the pandemic.

Through early May, all three averages had skyrocketed since last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. At its peak this year, the 30-year average had risen an eye-popping 2.87 percentage points above its August 2021 low point of 2.89%.

Even given the recent pullback, 30-year rates are still 2.55 percentage points higher than last summer's trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are 2.40 and 1.76 percentage points higher, respectively.

Refinance rates moved slightly differently Thursday, with the 30-year refi average adding five basis points while the Jumbo 30-year average climbed a notable eighth of a percentage point. Meanwhile, 15-year refi rates marched in place. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 34 points more expensive than new purchase loans.