Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - June 6, 2023: Rates Edge Higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate average climbed again Monday, adding another 7 basis points. Now at 7.25%, the flagship average has reclaimed some ground after sinking to 7.13% last Thursday. But it still sits four-tenths of a point lower than the May 26 average of 7.65%, which is estimated to be a 20-year peak.

Rates on 15-year loans increased similarly Monday, tacking 6 basis points onto the average. Like their 30-year sibling, the 15-year average soared from mid to late May. But its current level of 6.40% is well under its most recent peak, a 15-year high of 7.03% that was recorded in October.

Jumbo 30-year rates held firm for a fourth day Monday, at 6.27%. Early last week, the jumbo 30-year average had notched what's estimated to be at least a 14-year high of 6.39%.

The major refinancing averages moved somewhat similarly to new purchase averages Friday. The 30-year refi average added a slightly higher 9 basis points, and the 15-year average added a bolder 12 points. Meanwhile, the jumbo 30-year refi average again was flat. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 29 basis points Friday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.