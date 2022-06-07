National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages were up again Monday, by a notable eight basis points. Now at 5.54%, the 30-year average is up 31 points over one week ago, though it still sits more than two-tenths of a percentage point below the 5.76% peak it notched May 2, which was its highest mark since 2009.

The 15-year average also climbed Monday, adding five basis points to 4.69%. As with 30-year loans, early May saw 15-year rates registering their highest level in 13 years. But Friday's average is almost half a percentage point below that 5.16% high.



Jumbo 30-year rates climbed more boldly Monday, tacking on 12 basis points to reach 4.94%. Unlike conventional 30-year and 15-year rates, this year's Jumbo 30-year peak never surpassed the April 2020 spike it experienced early in the pandemic.

Through early May, all three averages had skyrocketed since last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. At its peak this year, the 30-year average had risen an eye-popping 2.87 percentage points above its August 2021 low point of 2.89%.

Even given May's retreat, 30-year rates are still 2.65 percentage points higher than last summer's trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are 2.48 and 1.88 percentage points higher, respectively.

Refinance rates moved similarly Monday, with the 30-year and Jumbo 30-year refi averages each adding about an eighth of a percentage point, while 15-year refi rates rose only two basis points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 31 points more expensive than new purchase loans.