Five consecutive days of increases have taken the 30-year mortgage average more than three-tenths of a point above last Tuesday. But due to a pullback for much of last month, the average still sits well below the 13-year high registered at the start of May.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|5.54%
|5.83%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|5.48%
|5.79%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|4.94%
|5.03%
|15-Year Fixed
|4.69%
|4.98%
|5/1 ARM
|4.51%
|4.80%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Rates on 30-year mortgages were up again Monday, by a notable eight basis points. Now at 5.54%, the 30-year average is up 31 points over one week ago, though it still sits more than two-tenths of a percentage point below the 5.76% peak it notched May 2, which was its highest mark since 2009.
The 15-year average also climbed Monday, adding five basis points to 4.69%. As with 30-year loans, early May saw 15-year rates registering their highest level in 13 years. But Friday's average is almost half a percentage point below that 5.16% high.
Jumbo 30-year rates climbed more boldly Monday, tacking on 12 basis points to reach 4.94%. Unlike conventional 30-year and 15-year rates, this year's Jumbo 30-year peak never surpassed the April 2020 spike it experienced early in the pandemic.
Through early May, all three averages had skyrocketed since last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. At its peak this year, the 30-year average had risen an eye-popping 2.87 percentage points above its August 2021 low point of 2.89%.
Even given May's retreat, 30-year rates are still 2.65 percentage points higher than last summer's trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are 2.48 and 1.88 percentage points higher, respectively.
Refinance rates moved similarly Monday, with the 30-year and Jumbo 30-year refi averages each adding about an eighth of a percentage point, while 15-year refi rates rose only two basis points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 31 points more expensive than new purchase loans.
Important:
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|5.54%
|+0.08
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|5.48%
|+0.11
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|5.45%
|+0.14
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|4.94%
|+0.12
|20-Year Fixed
|5.35%
|+0.05
|15-Year Fixed
|4.69%
|+0.05
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|4.82%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|4.68%
|+0.08
|10/1 ARM
|4.96%
|No Change
|10/6 ARM
|5.89%
|+0.10
|7/1 ARM
|4.82%
|No Change
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|4.33%
|No Change
|7/6 ARM
|5.62%
|-0.02
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|4.49%
|No Change
|5/1 ARM
|4.51%
|No Change
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|4.30%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|5.71%
|+0.03
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|4.36%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|5.83%
|+0.12
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|5.79%
|+0.02
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|5.87%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|5.03%
|+0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|5.61%
|+0.11
|15-Year Fixed
|4.98%
|+0.02
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|4.90%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|5.03%
|+0.04
|10/1 ARM
|5.52%
|+0.01
|10/6 ARM
|6.18%
|+0.08
|7/1 ARM
|5.18%
|No Change
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|4.61%
|No Change
|7/6 ARM
|5.97%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|4.67%
|No Change
|5/1 ARM
|4.80%
|No Change
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|4.60%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|5.95%
|+0.03
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|4.44%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, as well as individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors have kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of this year. In particular, the Federal Reserve has been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures, and continues to do so. This bond-buying policy (and not the more publicized federal funds rate) is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
On May 4, the Fed announced that it will begin reducing its balance sheet on June 1. Identical sizable reductions will occur in June, July, and August, and then be doubled beginning in September. This will be on top of its existing move to reduce new bond purchases by an increment every month, the so-called taper, which began in November.
The Fed's rate and policy committee, called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meets every 6-8 weeks. Their next scheduled meeting will be held June 14-15.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700-760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700-760.