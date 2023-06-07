Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - June 7, 2023: Rates Flat

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year fixed mortgages put the brakes on Tuesday, holding steady after climbing an eighth of a point over the previous two days. Resting at 7.25%, the flagship average is still up slightly from the recent low of 7.13% seen last Thursday, but is four-tenths of a point cheaper than the dramatic May 26 peak of 7.65%, which is estimated to be a 20-year high.

The 15-year average, meanwhile, rose Tuesday, adding another 6 basis points to reach 6.46%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average soared in late May. But it still sits well below the 15-year peak of 7.03% that was recorded in October.

After holding still for four days, jumbo 30-year rates moved 12 basis points higher Tuesday. Touching 6.39% for the third time in a week and a half, the jumbo 30-year average is estimated to be at least a 14-year high.

Refinancing averages moved modestly higher almost across the board Tuesday. The 30-year and 15-year refi averages both inched up a minor 2 basis points, while the jumbo 30-year refi average climbed 12 basis points like its new purchase counterpart. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 31 basis points Tuesday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.