National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average was up again Tuesday, by three basis points to 5.57%, putting it 34 points over the previous week. However, it still sits almost two-tenths of a percentage point below the 5.76% peak it registered May 2, which was its highest mark since 2009.

The 15-year average was also on the rise, adding five basis points Tuesday to reach 4.74%. As with 30-year loans, early May saw 15-year rates registering their highest level in 13 years. But the current average is 42 points below that 5.16% high.



After rising 12 basis points Monday, Jumbo 30-year rates subtracted those 12 points Tuesday, returning to 4.82%. Unlike conventional 30-year and 15-year rates, this year's Jumbo 30-year peak never surpassed the April 2020 spike it experienced early in the pandemic.

Through early May, all three averages had skyrocketed since last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. At its peak this year, the 30-year average had risen an eye-popping 2.87 percentage points above its August 2021 low point of 2.89%.

Even given May's retreat, 30-year rates are still 2.68 percentage points higher than last summer's trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are 2.53 and 1.76 percentage points higher, respectively.

On the refinancing side, rates on 30-year loans moved down one basis point Tuesday and Jumbo 30-year rates were down a full eighth of a percentage point, while the 15-year refi average rose two basis points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 41 points more expensive than new purchase loans.