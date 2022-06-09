National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages inched up by one point Wednesday to an average of 5.58%, which is 35 points higher than its average after the Memorial Day weekend. However, that remains almost two-tenths of a percentage point under the 5.76% peak it registered May 2, which was its highest average since 2009.

Rates on 15-year loans climbed a bit more Wednesday, gaining three basis points to reach 4.77%. As with 30-year loans, early May saw the 15-year average registering its highest level in 13 years. But the current average is 39 points below that 5.16% high.



Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates marked time Wednesday, holding at 4.82%. Unlike conventional 30-year and 15-year rates, this year's Jumbo 30-year peak never surpassed the April 2020 spike it experienced early in the pandemic.

Through early May, all three averages had skyrocketed since last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. At its peak this year, the 30-year average had risen an eye-popping 2.87 percentage points above its August 2021 low point of 2.89%.

Even given May's retreat, 30-year rates are still 2.69 percentage points higher than last summer's valley, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are 2.56 and 1.76 percentage points higher, respectively.

Wednesday's refinancing averages moved somewhat similarly, with the 30-year refi average climbing three points and the 15-year average, four points, while Jumbo 30-year refi rates remained flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 35 points more expensive than new purchase loans.