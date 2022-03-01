National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate average plunged a notable 12 basis points Monday, dropping it further below the 4.28% peak seen last week. Still, 30-year rates are in an elevated range that we haven't seen since spring 2019.

Rates on 15-year loans moved similarly, with the average shedding 10 points Monday to 3.39%, after revisiting its recent high of 3.49% on Friday. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average is in its most expensive territory in more than two and a half years.



Jumbo 30-year rates dipped seven points Monday, to 3.87%. The Jumbo average has not climbed quite as much this year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, but today's Jumbo average is still four-tenths of a point above its highest 2021 rate.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.25 percentage points more expensive than the August trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.18 and 0.81, respectively.

Refinance rates for 30-year and 15-year loans behaved similarly Friday, each declining about an eighth of a percentage point, while Jumbo 30-year refinance rates remained flat for a fifth consecutive day. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently five to nine points more expensive than new purchase loans.