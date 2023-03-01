Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 1, 2023: Rates rise again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average Tuesday added back the six basis points it subtracted the day before, returning the average to 7.05%, a 2023 high. Though rates are now 94 basis points above the five-month low of 6.11% that was recorded in early February, the current average is still about a half percentage point lower than the 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October.

Rates on 15-year loans, meanwhile, moved the other way, shedding four basis points Tuesday to drop the average to 6.33%. That's still in a high range not seen since November, but is also 70 basis points cheaper than October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

Like standard 30-year rates, the Jumbo 30-year average added back its full Monday drop, gaining 13 basis points. Returned to 6.15%, the average again matches the highest reading since November 9, and compared to October's 12-year high of 6.27%, is only an eighth of a point lower.

Refinancing rates moved fairly similarly to new purchase rates Tuesday for 30-year and Jumbo 30-year loans, with the 30-year refi average rising four basis points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average, 13 points. The 15-year refi average moved much more substantially than its new purchase counterpart, sinking 15 basis points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 32 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.