Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates moved slightly upwards Wednesday, with the flagship 30-year average inching two basis points higher to 4.31%. That takes it above the recent record of 4.29% set the previous day, which is highest level we've seen since May 2019.

Likewise, rates on 15-year loans edged two points higher as well. The new average of 3.50% is the highest level registered in almost three years.



Jumbo 30-year rates rose by a bigger increment Wednesday, climbing five basis points to 3.97%. But that still leaves the average one point below its Feb. 15 peak of 3.98%.

All three mortgage types have become much pricier since a major August dip sank rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.42 percentage points more expensive than the August low point, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.29 and 0.91, respectively.

Refinance rates were a bit more mixed Wednesday, with the 30-year refi average rising two points, the 15-year average four points, and Jumbo 30-year rates remaining flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 16 points more expensive than new purchase loans.