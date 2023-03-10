Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 10, 2023: Rates Edge Higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans added another five basis points Thursday, accumulating a gain of 21 points since Monday. Now at 7.25%, the average is almost back to the four-month high of 7.30% reached one week ago. In early February, the average sank to a five-month low of 6.11%, but has since surged 1.14 percentage points. Rates are now just a third of a percentage point under October's 20-year peak of 7.58%.

Thursday's 15-year average moved just one basis point higher, resting at 6.47%. Rates on 15-year loans are near their highest level since early November, but are still 56 basis points cheaper than October's 15-year high average of 7.03%.

Once again, Jumbo 30-year rates were flat Thursday, with the average holding at 6.15% for seven consecutive days. Jumbo 30-year rates are also at their highest mark since early November, and compared to October's 12-year high of 6.27%, are just an eighth of a point lower.

Refinancing rates moved a little more than new purchase rates for 30-year loans, with Thursday's 30-year refi average climbing nine basis points. The 15-year and Jumbo 30-year refi averages remained flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 31 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.