National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have climbed for four consecutive days, with the average rising another four basis points Thursday to 4.35%. That sets a new recent high, and brings the average to its most expensive level since May 2019.

The 15-year average rose just a point Thursday, ending at 3.51%. But that too is its priciest average since spring 2019.



With a five-point increase Thursday, the Jumbo 30-year average has also now passed its recent high-water mark, taking the average above 4% for the first time since 2019.

All three mortgage types have climbed dramatically since a major August dip sank rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.46 percentage points more expensive than the August low point, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.30 and 0.96, respectively.

Refinance rates were a bit more mixed Thursday, with the 30-year refi average rising four basis points, the 15-year average holding steady, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates jumping 13 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently three to 11 points higher than new purchase loans.