Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 13, 2023: Rates Drop

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After hitting a four-month high of 7.30% just over a week ago, 30-year mortgage rates have notably eased, punctuated by a major drop Friday. Declining a substantial 29 basis points to end the week, the 30-year average is down to 6.96%, a level not seen since Feb. 17. It's still significantly above the five-month low of 6.11% notched as recently as early February, while being 62 basis points cheaper than October's 20-year peak of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans also dropped substantially, giving up 22 basis points to land at 6.25%. The 15-year average had climbed to 6.54% on March 2, a high since early November. Compared to the 15-year peak of 7.03% in October, the 15-year average is currently 78 basis points lower.

After holding at a four-month high for more than a week, Jumbo 30-year rates have finally moved, shedding an eighth of a point Friday. Now at 6.02%, the Jumbo 30-year average is still just a quarter point below October's 12-year high of 6.27%.

Friday's refinancing rates moved fairly similarly to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average declining 24 basis points, the 15-year average losing 25 points, and the Jumbo 30-year refi average subtracting 13 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 36 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.