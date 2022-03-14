National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After ascending four consecutive days, 30-year mortgage rates remained flat Friday. At 4.35%, the average is sitting at its recent peak, which is its most expensive since May 2019.

Meanwhile, the 15-year average rose eight points Friday to 3.59%, setting a new recent high. The current average is in a range not seen since March 2020, when rates spiked at the outset of the pandemic.



Jumbo 30-year rates moved a more modest three points up Friday, to 4.05%, and likewise established a new 2022 peak. The last time Jumbo 30-year rates were this pricey was in July 2020.

All three mortgage averages have climbed a point or more since a major August dip sank rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.46 percentage points more expensive than the August valley, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.38 and 0.99, respectively.

Refinance rates were decidedly mixed Friday, with the 30-year refi average holding still, the 15-year average rising six points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates dropping a tenth of a point. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 14 points higher than new purchase loans.