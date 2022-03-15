National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Already at a peak in their recent run-up, 30-year mortgage rates added another 13 basis points Monday, taking the average to 4.48%. It's the priciest 30-year average registered since early March 2019.

The 15-year average climbed similarly Monday, jumping 12 basis points to 3.71%, which is a level not seen since June 2019.



Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates rose a tenth of a percentage point Monday. The current 4.15% average is still lower than the spike seen at the outset of the pandemic, but is the highest reading since July 2020.

All three averages have surged this year, taking them far above their recent lows of last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently 1.59 percentage points more expensive than the August valley, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.50 and 1.09, respectively.

Refinance rates climbed similarly Monday, with the 30-year refi average jumping 14 points, the 15-year adding 10 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates rising 12 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 11 points higher than new purchase loans.