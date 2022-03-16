National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average has increased its recent peak three times in the last four days, with the average gaining another six basis points Tuesday to touch 4.54%. It's the priciest 30-year average since early March 2019.

Rates on 15-year loans climbed similarly Tuesday, jumping eight basis points to 3.79%, which is a level not seen since the average's early pandemic spike on April 1, 2020.



Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates rose just a point Tuesday. The current 4.16% average is still lower than the peak seen at the outset of the pandemic, but is the highest reading since July 2020.

All three averages have surged over the last six months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently 1.65 percentage points more expensive than the August valley, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.58 and 1.10, respectively.

Refinance rates climbed similarly Monday, with the 30-year and 15-year refi averages jumping eight more points, while Jumbo 30-year refi rates remained flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 21 points higher than new purchase loans.