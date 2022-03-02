National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After sinking 12 basis points Monday, the 30-year mortgage average dropped a further 14 points Tuesday to rest at 4.00%. That's compared to 4.26% on Friday, and is the lowest average we've seen in three weeks.

Most averages declined about an eighth of a point Tuesday, including a 13-point plunge for the 15-year fixed-rate average. It's now at 3.26%, after revisiting its recent multi-year high of 3.49% on Friday.



Jumbo 30-year rates gave up 11 points Tuesday, to 3.76%. Though the Jumbo average has shown less dramatic movement this year than the 30-year and 15-year averages, today's Jumbo average is still 18 points under its Friday level of 3.94%.

All three averages have gotten much more expensive since a major August dip sank rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.11 percentage points more expensive than the August trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.05 and 0.70, respectively.

Refinance rates for 30-year and 15-year loans behaved similarly Tuesday, both declining about an eighth of a percentage point. The Jumbo 30-year refinance average is also down about an eighth, after remaining flat for five days. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently four to 10 points more expensive than new purchase loans.