Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 2, 2023: Rates jump

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Wednesday's 30-year average jumped 11 basis points to hit a new two-month high of 7.16%. This latest boost builds on major increases throughout much of February. Indeed, 30-year rates have cumulatively tacked on more than a full percentage point since sinking to a five-month low of 6.11% exactly one month ago. The current 30-year average is now just 42 basis points below the 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October.

Rates on 15-year loans climbed Wednesday as well, gaining seven basis points to raise the average to 6.40%. That's in a high range not seen since November, but is still 63 basis points cheaper than October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

For their part, Jumbo 30-year rates held steady Wednesday. Marking time at 6.15%, the current average matches its highest reading since early November, and compared to October's 12-year high of 6.27%, is only an eighth of a point lower.

Wednesday's refinancing rates moved more boldly than new purchase rates for 30-year and 15-year loans, with the 30-year refi average surging 17 basis points and the 15-year refi average, 18 points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the Jumbo 30-year refi average marched in place Wednesday. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 38 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.