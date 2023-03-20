Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 20, 2023: Rates Edge Down

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average shed two basis points Friday. Though it's a minor change, it further subtracts after two previous days' decline, lowering the flagship average 16 basis points across the last three days. Now at 6.83%, the average has been bobbing between the five-month valley of 6.11% enjoyed in early February and October's historic 20-year peak of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans dipped more substantially Friday. An eight basis point drop takes the 15-year average to 5.94%, the first time it's registered below 6% since February 9. The current 15-year average is 1.09 percentage points cheaper than the 15-year high of 7.03% seen in October, but still well above the 5.23% low point registered in early February.

Jumbo 30-year rates were unchanged Friday, marking time at 5.77% for a second day. It's the lowest Jumbo 30-year average since mid-February, and is a full half point under October's 12-year high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly to new purchase rates Friday. The 30-year refi average declined a slightly bolder seven basis points, while the 15-year refi average gave up a lesser five basis points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average was again flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 31 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.