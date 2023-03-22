Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 22, 2023: Rates Jump

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After dropping 20 basis points over the previous four days, the 30-year mortgage average reclaimed 13 basis points Tuesday, raising the average back up to 6.90%. For the last six months, 30-year rates have been oscillating between the five-month low of 6.11% in early February and October's historic 20-year peak of 7.58%.

The 15-year average jumped similarly Tuesday, gaining 14 basis points to reach 6.08%. The average is currently 0.95 percentage points cheaper than the 15-year high of 7.03% seen in October, while sitting well above the 5.23% low point registered in the first days of February.

Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates Tuesday added back the same eighth of a point they subtracted the day before, returning the average to 5.77%. That leaves Jumbo 30-year rates half a percentage point under October's 12-year high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved fairly similarly to new purchase rates Tuesday. The 30-year refi average shot up 15 basis points, the 15-year average gained nine points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates added an eighth of a point. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 43 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.