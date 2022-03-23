National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

It's only been six weeks since the 30-year mortgage average breached the 4% mark, but with another big gain Tuesday, the average is now flirting with the 5% bar. The flagship average bolted 18 basis points higher yesterday, elevating the average to 4.90%, a level not seen since mid-December 2018.

Rates on 15-year loans also jumped Tuesday, rising a full two-tenths of a percentage point to easily surpass the 4% threshold. At 4.12%, the 15-year average has reached levels last registered in April 2019.



Jumbo 30-year rates surged as well, adding 13 points to 4.48%. The current average is still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, but is in its highest territory since June 2020.

All three averages have rocketed higher over the last seven months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 2.01 percentage points more expensive than the August low point, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.91 and 1.42, respectively.

Refinance rates moved similarly Tuesday, with the 30-year and 15-year refi averages both climbing 21 points, and Jumbo 30-year rates bumping 12 points up. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 16 points more expensive than new purchase loans.