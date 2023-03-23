Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 23, 2023: Rates Inch Higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thirty-year mortgage rates have clawed back 15 of the 20 basis points they dropped last week. Rising another two basis points Wednesday, the 30-year average is back up to 6.92%. Since last fall, 30-year rates have fluctuated between October's historic 20-year peak of 7.58% and early February's five-month low of 6.11%.

Rates on 15-year loans meanwhile showed a bigger increase Wednesday. Climbing nine basis points, the 15-year mortgage average is now 6.17%, which is roughly the midpoint between the 15-year high of 7.03% seen in October and the 5.23% low point registered in the first days of February.

Jumbo 30-year rates were flat Wednesday, holding at a 5.77% average. That leaves Jumbo 30-year rates half a percentage point under October's 12-year high of 6.27%.

Wednesday's refinancing rates moved a bit differently than new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average dipping seven basis points and the 15-year refi average rising a minor four points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average marked time like its new purchase counterpart. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 34 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.