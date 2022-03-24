National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate average dipped by six points Wednesday, lowering it to 4.84% after setting a new multi-year peak the previous day. The retreat was not enough, however, to materially change its historical context: 30-year rates are in their priciest territory since mid-December 2018.

Rates on 15-year loans declined a bit more Wednesday, losing a full tenth of a percentage point. Landing at 4.02%, the 15-year average is at a level last seen in April 2019.



Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates marched in place Wednesday, after jumping an eighth of a percentage point, to 4.48%, the day before. The current average is still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, but is in its highest range since June 2020.

All three averages have rocketed higher over the last seven months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 1.95 percentage points more expensive than the August low point, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.81 and 1.42, respectively.

Refinance rates moved similarly Tuesday, with the 30-year refi average dipping six points, the 15-year average shedding eight points, and Jumbo 30-year rates holding steady. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 12 points more expensive than new purchase loans.