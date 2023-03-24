Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 24, 2023: Rates Sink

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages plummeted 27 basis points Thursday, reducing the flagship average to its cheapest level since February 9. Now sitting at 6.65%, the 30-year average continues its movement between the bookends of October's historic 20-year peak of 7.58% and early February's five-month low of 6.11%.

Thursday's 15-year rate average likewise plunged, sinking 29 basis points. Now down to 5.88%, 15-year rates are also at their lowest mark since early February, and are averaging midway between the 15-year high of 7.03% seen in October and the 5.23% low point registered in the first days of February.

Jumbo 30-year rates were flat for a second day Thursday. Holding steady at a 5.77% average, Jumbo 30-year rates are half a percentage point under October's 12-year high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved very similarly to new purchase rates Thursday, with the 30-year refi average subtracting 29 basis points, the 15-year refi average shedding 25 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates again marching in place. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 32 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.