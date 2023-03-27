Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 27, 2023: Rates Drop

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average gave up another eight basis points Friday, for a two-day drop of 35 points. Now averaging 6.57%, 30-year rates are the cheapest they've been in more than six weeks, and wavering in a range between October's historic 20-year peak of 7.58% and early February's five-month low of 6.11%.

Rates on 15-year loans have also been dropping quickly, subtracting another 13 basis points Friday to land at 5.75%. The 15-year average is likewise at its lowest level since early February, and is registering between the 15-year high of 7.03% seen in October and the 5.23% low reading in the first days of February.

Once again, the Jumbo 30-year average was flat, holding at 5.77% for a third day. Jumbo 30-year rates are currently half a percentage cheaper than October's 12-year high average of 6.27%.

Friday's refinancing rates moved along similar lines as new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average shed a less dramatic five basis points, while the 15-year refi average plunged 20 points. Jumbo 30-year refi rates meanwhile marked time for a third day. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 35 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.